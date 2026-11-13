BMW recalls more than 720,000 vehicles over fire risk; owners urged to park outside

WASHINGTON (WOWO) – BMW is recalling more than 720,000 vehicles because of a potential fire risk and is advising owners to park them outside and away from buildings until repairs are completed.

The recall from BMW of North America affects 720,796 vehicles. The affected vehicles were previously recalled in 2024 for a water pump issue but now require another repair.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump could be exposed to water and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire.

BMW says it is aware of approximately 10 incidents in the United States that relate, or may relate, to the problem. The company has not reported any known crashes or injuries connected to the issue.

The incidents occurred in vehicles that had already been repaired under the previous recall.

Which BMW models are affected?

The recall covers certain vehicles from the following model years:

2012-2016 BMW 3 Series

2012-2016 BMW 5 Series

2012-2015 BMW X1

2012-2016 BMW Z4

2013-2017 BMW X3

2014-2016 BMW 2 Series coupe

2014-2016 BMW 3 Series sportswagon

2014-2016 BMW 328xi Gran Turismo

2014-2016 BMW 4 Series convertible

2014-2016 BMW 4 Series coupe

2015-2016 BMW 2 Series convertible

2015-2016 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

2015-2018 BMW X4

2016-2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e

What owners should do

Owners of affected vehicles should park outside and away from buildings and other vehicles until the recall repair is completed.

BMW is developing a remedy, which will be provided free of charge at BMW dealerships when available.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed beginning Dec. 25, 2026. Vehicle identification numbers and license plate numbers will also be searchable through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall website beginning that day.

Owners can check for recall information at NHTSA.gov/Recalls.

For additional information, contact BMW’s recall hotline at 800-525-7417 or the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236.

Motorists can also download NHTSA’s SaferCar app to receive information about vehicle recalls.