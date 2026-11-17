WASHINGTON (WOWO) — More than 720,000 BMW vehicles are being recalled because a defective water-pump electrical connection could short-circuit and start a fire — even when the vehicle is parked and turned off.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the recall covers 720,796 vehicles. Owners are being instructed to park them outside and away from buildings until a repair is completed.

The problem involves an improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump. Federal regulators say water can reach the connection as its materials deteriorate over time, potentially causing a short circuit.

That electrical failure could create excessive heat and, in rare cases, trigger a fire.

The recall affects a wide range of BMW models and model years, including certain 3 Series, 5 Series and Z4 vehicles from 2012 through 2016. It also includes certain X1 models from 2012 through 2015, X3 models from 2013 through 2017, and X4 models from 2015 through 2018.

Other affected vehicles include certain 2 Series, 4 Series and 3 Series variants from the 2014 through 2016 model years, along with 2016 through 2018 X5 xDrive40e vehicles.

BMW has identified about 10 potentially related incidents in the United States, according to the NHTSA. Those incidents involved vehicles that had already received repairs under an earlier recall in 2024.

The automaker has not received reports of crashes or injuries connected to the defect.

The latest recall replaces the 2024 action for the affected vehicles. Owners whose vehicles were repaired under that earlier recall will need to have the additional repair performed.

The remedy is still being developed. BMW says the repair will be provided free of charge once it becomes available.

Notification letters to vehicle owners are expected to begin arriving December 25.

Owners looking for more information can contact BMW at 800-525-7417. Until the repair is completed, regulators say affected vehicles should remain parked outdoors and away from structures.