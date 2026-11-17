FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Bombardier has officially opened its new aircraft service center at Fort Wayne International Airport, a facility expected to bring about 100 jobs to the area.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun joined company officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening.

The approximately 64,500-square-foot facility will serve as Bombardier’s U.S. Midwest maintenance hub, providing maintenance, repair and technical support for aircraft throughout the region. It can accommodate up to six aircraft at a time.

The company announced plans for the Fort Wayne location in October 2025. At full capacity, the center is expected to employ approximately 100 workers.

Bombardier plans to expand the facility’s capabilities over time, with services including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, aircraft modifications, avionics installations and emergency aircraft support.

Braun said the investment will create high-wage jobs, strengthen Indiana’s aerospace industry and contribute to the regional economy.

The Fort Wayne center is part of Bombardier’s global network of 10 service facilities across six countries. The company supports a fleet of more than 5,300 aircraft worldwide, including nearly 3,000 operating in the United States.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal and designs, builds, modifies and maintains aircraft for businesses, governments and other customers.