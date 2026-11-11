November 11, 2026
Local News

Bombardier to officially open Fort Wayne service center with governor

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / Bombardier)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Bombardier will officially open its new Fort Wayne Service Center next week, expanding its business aircraft maintenance and support operations in Northeast Indiana.

The company will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 17, with remarks from company executives, Gov. Mike Braun and Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker. The event will also include facility tours.

The approximately 64,500-square-foot facility at 3801 W. Ferguson Road will provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services for Bombardier business aircraft.

The center is part of the company’s broader expansion of its U.S. service network. Bombardier says the facility will bring maintenance and technical support closer to Midwest customers and create skilled aviation jobs in Northeast Indiana.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The facility’s maintenance hangar can accommodate up to six aircraft.

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