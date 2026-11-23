ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A homeowner says embers from a bonfire may have caused a fire that heavily damaged his southwest Allen County home early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around midnight in the Stratford Forest neighborhood. According to 21Alive, homeowner John Hogan believes an ember from a bonfire earlier Saturday afternoon may have been carried by the wind and landed on the house.

Hogan’s stepdaughter and her boyfriend discovered the fire, allowing everyone inside to evacuate safely before firefighters arrived.

Fire crews encountered heavy flames and rescued three cats from the home. At least one other cat died in the fire.

The blaze damaged much of the roof, the garage and a vehicle. The siding on a neighboring home was also damaged.

Hogan told 21Alive he expects his family to be displaced for six months to a year. He also expressed appreciation for the people who have offered help and support following the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been officially confirmed.