FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Three Bowen Health employees in Allen County are among 16 workers recognized by the nonprofit healthcare organization for their contributions and commitment to its values.

Bowen Health, Indiana’s largest community mental health center, recognizes employees twice a year based on peer nominations highlighting the organization’s values of Respect, Integrity, Mission and Stewardship.

Among this year’s honorees in Allen County are Antionette Johnson, a practice administrator at Bowen Health’s Rudisill Boulevard location; Jeremy Mehay, a behavioral health services provider at the Goshen Road location; and Chris Watts, the regional facilities manager overseeing facilities in Allen County.

Johnson was recognized for helping expand services at the Rudisill Boulevard location, turning challenges into opportunities for growth and ensuring patients and staff feel welcome.

Mehay was honored for his patience and calm in difficult situations, as well as his ability to build rapport with patients, encourage self-advocacy and listen to patient needs when developing treatment plans.

Watts was recognized for maintaining Bowen Health facilities and for his caring, professional and collaborative approach to his work.

The November recognition includes employees across Bowen Health’s 22-county service area. The organization says the honorees play an important role in supporting patients, coworkers and the communities it serves.