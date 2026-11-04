Braun extends Indiana gas tax suspension through December 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana drivers will continue receiving a break on state gasoline taxes through December 4 under an executive order signed Wednesday by Governor Mike Braun.

The order extends Indiana’s statewide energy emergency for another 30 days, beginning November 5. During that period, collection of the state’s gasoline excise tax and gasoline usage tax will remain suspended in all 92 counties.

Braun said the extension is intended to help Hoosier families and farmers with fuel costs.

A second executive order continues a suspension of special fuel restrictions for Indiana farmers and timber harvesters. It allows dyed diesel fuel to be used in qualifying highway vehicles involved in agricultural and timber harvesting operations.

The governor’s office says the state will use current reserves to help make local units of government whole while allowing the Indiana Department of Transportation to continue its fiscal year 2027 projects and maintenance without interruption.

Braun first took action to lower fuel costs in Indiana in April. The latest orders extend the tax relief through December 4.