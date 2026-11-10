Braun highlights property tax relief, housing and job programs for Indiana veterans

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Indiana Gov. Mike Braun is highlighting several initiatives aimed at reducing costs and expanding employment and housing opportunities for veterans during his first two years in office.

The initiatives include property tax relief for disabled veterans, additional funding for organizations assisting veterans experiencing homelessness and programs designed to help former service members transition into civilian careers.

Braun signed legislation earlier this year eliminating property taxes on the primary residences of totally disabled veterans. The legislation also removed an assessed value cap, making more than 50,000 additional veterans with disability ratings of at least 10%, along with surviving spouses, eligible for property tax credits.

The credits can be combined with other eligible credits to provide additional tax relief. Veterans with questions about eligibility or applications can contact their county veteran service officer through the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs.

Housing assistance

The state has also doubled the resources allocated to nonprofit organizations supporting Indiana veterans, according to Braun’s office. The funding is intended to help prevent homelessness and connect veterans with essential services.

Indiana recorded an 18.7% decrease in veteran homelessness between 2024 and 2025, the second-largest percentage decline among states, according to the governor’s office, citing the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s annual assessment.

The state’s Military Family Relief Fund also provides financial assistance to eligible veterans and their families experiencing hardship. The funding can help cover essential household expenses.

Employment opportunities

Indiana’s veteran unemployment rate was 1.7% in 2025, compared to the national rate of 3.5%, according to figures cited by the governor’s office from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The state is also working to expand career opportunities for veterans through workforce development programs.

Indiana recently joined the Even Exchange Program, which allows qualified military drivers to waive the commercial driver’s license knowledge test. Combined with an existing waiver for the military skills test, the program provides eligible service members and veterans with a more direct path into civilian trucking careers.

The state’s Jobs for Veterans State Grants program also provides specialized employment assistance through WorkOne career centers.

During fiscal year 2026, Local Veterans’ Employment Representatives provided nearly 7,000 business services to more than 1,700 Indiana businesses.

Disabled Veterans’ Outreach Program specialists provided case management to 697 eligible veterans and spouses. More than 65% of those participants exited the program into employment.

Veterans can visit a WorkOne career center for help with job searches, resumes, training and employment referrals. Employers can also use the centers to connect with veterans seeking work.

Helping veterans purchase businesses

Braun also announced a new initiative this fall called Pass the Guidon: Veteran ETA Cohort.

The program is designed to prepare veterans and military-connected leaders to purchase, operate and grow existing Indiana businesses.

The initiative is part of the governor’s Keep IN initiative, which aims to keep businesses, jobs and talent in Indiana.

Braun says the initiatives are part of the state’s ongoing efforts to recognize veterans’ service by addressing affordability, housing and employment needs.