March 30, 2024
AP

Braun Senate Campaign Fined for Campaign Finance Violations

by AP News0
FILE - U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., announces in Indianapolis, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 that he will for Indiana governor in 2024. Braun will face Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch for the Republican nomination. An Indianapolis City-County Council member on Thursday, July 6, 2023, became the second announced Democrat to seek Indiana’s open U.S. Senate seat from outgoing Braun in the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun’s Senate campaign must pay a $159,000 civil penalty to the Federal Election Commission for violating campaign finance rules during the 2018 election.

The FEC posted an agreement on the penalty this week. The Indianapolis Star first reported the penalty Friday.

The FEC initially charged the Braun campaign with illegally accepting improper loans, but after the campaign provided documentation, the FEC determined the violation resulted from clerical errors by a former treasurer, Travis Kabrick.

Braun’s current campaign treasurer, Thomas Datwyler, issued a statement saying the errors “were primarily due to the oversight of our former treasurer, Travis Kabrick.”

Braun spokesperson Josh Kelley said Datwyler is exploring options to pay the fine “in light of Mr. Kabrick’s errors.”

A phone number for Kabrick could not be found and he could not be reached for comment.

Braun is currently running for governor.

Related posts

AG announces expansion of Indiana’s Human Trafficking Unit

AP News

SeaWorld: Tilikum, orca that killed trainer, has died

AP News

Indiana high court won’t hear appeal in girl’s crash death

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.