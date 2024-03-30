Braun Senate Campaign Fined for Campaign Finance Violations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun’s Senate campaign must pay a $159,000 civil penalty to the Federal Election Commission for violating campaign finance rules during the 2018 election.

The FEC posted an agreement on the penalty this week. The Indianapolis Star first reported the penalty Friday.

The FEC initially charged the Braun campaign with illegally accepting improper loans, but after the campaign provided documentation, the FEC determined the violation resulted from clerical errors by a former treasurer, Travis Kabrick.

Braun’s current campaign treasurer, Thomas Datwyler, issued a statement saying the errors “were primarily due to the oversight of our former treasurer, Travis Kabrick.”

Braun spokesperson Josh Kelley said Datwyler is exploring options to pay the fine “in light of Mr. Kabrick’s errors.”

A phone number for Kabrick could not be found and he could not be reached for comment.

Braun is currently running for governor.