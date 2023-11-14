Braun Tours Southern Border

SAN ANTONIO, TX (WOWO): Indiana Republican U.S. Senator Mike Braun spent Monday touring the southern border at Eagle Pass, Texas with the Indiana Sheriff’s Association, the Maverick County Texas Sheriff, and Border Patrol. Braun asked members of local law enforcement and Border Patrol about the national security risk of our southern border, after FBI Director Christopher Wray testified that the border presented a serious terrorist threat to the U.S.

Braun stated, “Two years ago I visited a southern border at its breaking point, with Border Patrol unable to deal with the hundreds of thousands of immigrants trying to enter our country illegally. Since then it’s only gotten worse. Our southern border is both a humanitarian crisis and a national security crisis, with one border official telling me that 169 different nationalities have tried to cross in the last year. With over 600,000 ‘gotaways’ entering the country per year, who knows how many people who mean to do us harm have come in through the southern border. Congress needs to act fast to secure our border, and President Biden needs to wake up to this dire emergency he’s created.”

Texas Border Czar Mike Banks told him that people of 169 nationalities had been stopped at the southern border trying to enter the United States illegally. Last week, Braun called on Department of Homeland Security Secretary, who has presided over record illegal immigration as President Biden’s top border official, to resign or be impeached.