INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Gov. Mike Braun is encouraging Hoosiers to help veterans in their families and communities take advantage of expanded property tax relief before the Jan. 15, 2027, deadline.

Earlier this year, Braun signed legislation eliminating property taxes on primary residences for totally disabled veterans and expanding tax credits to more than 50,000 additional veterans and surviving spouses.

Honorably discharged veterans with a 100% service-connected disability rating are now eligible for a full deduction on their primary residence.

The state also removed the assessed value cap for certain veteran property tax benefits. Honorably discharged veterans age 62 and older with a service-connected disability rating of at least 10% are now eligible for a $250 property tax credit, while wartime veterans with at least a 10% service-connected disability rating may qualify for a new $350 credit.

Depending on eligibility, veterans and surviving spouses may be able to combine multiple deductions and credits for additional savings.

Braun is encouraging families to bring up the benefits over Thanksgiving and help veterans get their applications in before the January deadline.

Veterans who have questions about eligibility or the application process can contact their County Veteran Service Officer for free assistance and help identifying other available state and federal benefits.