Brighter Streetlights Cut Nighttime Violence by 46%, but Study Finds Effect Fades

NEWARK, N.J. (WOWO) — Brighter streetlights helped reduce nighttime violent crime by an estimated 46% in targeted areas of Newark, New Jersey, but the improvement did not last, according to a new study examining whether better lighting can make neighborhoods safer.

Researchers found the largest reductions during the first six months after older streetlights were replaced with light-emitting diode, or LED, fixtures. The decline was driven largely by fewer aggravated assaults and robberies near the upgraded lights.

However, the apparent benefit weakened over time. By the end of two years, researchers could no longer establish a statistically significant overall reduction in violent crime attributable to the lighting upgrades. The study also found no statistically significant overall reduction in property crime.

The findings, published in the Journal of Quantitative Criminology, suggest that brighter streetlights may offer cities a useful short-term crime-prevention tool, but lighting improvements alone may not produce lasting reductions in violence.

The research examined a streetlight replacement program carried out in Newark between 2019 and 2021. Public Service Electric and Gas Company replaced 1,419 streetlight fixtures, concentrating the improvements in areas identified through historical violent-crime patterns. The Rutgers University-Newark Public Safety Collaborative helped identify locations for the upgrades.

Researchers analyzed crime reports from the Newark Police Division covering 2018 through 2023. They compared crime near streetlights that were replaced with incidents near fixtures that were not upgraded, examining reported offenses within 200 feet of each light.

The crimes studied included aggravated assault, robbery, homicide, burglary, theft and vehicle-related offenses. Researchers also separated outdoor nighttime incidents from other crimes to assess whether improved illumination was associated with changes in criminal activity after dark.

During the first six months following the upgrades, outdoor nighttime violent crime in the targeted areas fell by an estimated 46%. The researchers also calculated an estimated 35% reduction over the first year.

But the results changed over the longer term. By the end of the two-year observation period, the estimated reduction in violent crime was smaller and no longer statistically significant. That means the analysis could not reliably distinguish the longer-term effect from the possibility of other factors influencing crime levels.

The study did not establish a consistent, statistically significant reduction across property crimes overall. Some offenses, including burglary and theft from vehicles, declined during certain periods, but those changes did not translate into a significant overall effect across the property-crime categories examined.

Researchers also looked for evidence that the lighting upgrades simply displaced crime into nearby neighborhoods. They found no significant evidence of that pattern. The analysis likewise found no systematic change in indoor nighttime violent crime, which served as a comparison for assessing the outdoor lighting intervention.

The results add to an ongoing debate over whether better street lighting can meaningfully prevent crime. Previous research has produced mixed findings, with some studies associating improved lighting with lower crime rates and others finding less consistent results.

A previous review of studies conducted in four countries found that streetlight improvements were associated with an overall crime reduction of about 14%. The Newark findings suggest, however, that the effects of lighting investments can vary over time and may depend on local circumstances.

Researchers offered several possible explanations for why the initial decline in violent crime faded. People committing offenses may have adapted to the brighter conditions, while the underlying factors contributing to violence remained unchanged. The study also cited anecdotal reports of streetlights being intentionally damaged after the upgrades, although researchers did not measure whether that damage affected the findings.

The research used a quasi-experimental design rather than randomly assigning streetlights to be replaced. That approach allowed the researchers to compare areas with upgraded fixtures against areas without replacements, but it also means the findings should not be interpreted as definitive proof that brighter lighting alone caused the observed changes.

For cities considering similar investments, the findings highlight both the potential and the limitations of infrastructure-based crime prevention. Targeted lighting improvements may help reduce nighttime violence in the short term, particularly offenses such as aggravated assault and robbery, but officials should not assume those gains will continue without additional measures.

The researchers cautioned against treating streetlight upgrades as a standalone solution. They suggested that cities consider combining better lighting with community engagement and other crime-prevention strategies aimed at addressing the conditions that contribute to violence.

With darkness arriving earlier during the fall and winter months, the study offers a timely look at how public infrastructure may influence neighborhood safety. Its central finding is that brighter streetlights can coincide with substantial initial declines in nighttime violence, but the longer-term results remain uncertain.