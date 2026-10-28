Brightpoint receives funding to expand homeownership opportunities in northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Brightpoint Communities Incorporated has received state and federal housing funding to support affordable homeownership opportunities in northeast Indiana.

The organization, a subsidiary of Brightpoint, recently earned Community Housing Development Organization certification through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA).

The designation allows Brightpoint Communities to access housing resources, including HOME funding reserved for certified nonprofit housing developers. It also supports the organization’s efforts to develop affordable housing and help more families become homeowners.

As part of the certification, Brightpoint Communities received a $50,000 operating supplement from IHCDA to support staffing, systems and planning for future affordable housing projects.

The organization also received $173,630 through the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program to build a single-family home at 513 N. Oak St. in Columbia City. The completed home will be sold to an income-eligible buyer through the HOME Homebuyer Program.

“Homeownership can be life-changing for families, but access remains out of reach for many people in northeast Indiana,” said Matt Crouch, Brightpoint’s vice president of community economic development.

Crouch said the certification will help the organization expand its ability to support families pursuing homeownership.

Brightpoint Communities said the certification and funding will help it pursue additional affordable housing projects throughout the region.

More information about the organization’s housing initiatives is available at mybrightpoint.org/housingcommunities.