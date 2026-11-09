Bryan woman seriously injured in head-on crash on U.S. 20 in Ohio

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) — A Bryan woman suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash involving a semi-truck Friday night in Fulton County, Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:04 p.m. Nov. 6 on U.S. 20 near milepost 11 in Chesterfield Township.

Investigators say 41-year-old Joy E. Herman of Bryan was driving a 2014 Buick Enclave eastbound when she traveled left of center and was struck head-on by a westbound 2018 Freightliner driven by 65-year-old Jesus Castillo of Sterling, Illinois.

Herman was transported by Mercy Health Life Flight to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries.

Castillo was taken by ambulance to Fulton County Health Center with minor injuries.

U.S. 20 was closed for approximately four hours following the crash but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County EMS, Morenci Fire Department, Mercy Life Flight and KK Collision assisted at the scene.