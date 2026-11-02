Butler animal rescue operator charged with felony animal torture and fraud

BUTLER, Ind. (WOWO) — A DeKalb County woman who operated an animal rescue is facing criminal charges after investigators say she strangled a dog taken from an Indianapolis shelter and collected donations intended for the animal’s care.

According to 21Alive, 30-year-old Kayla Dillenburg, who operated Welcome Home Canine Rescue out of her Butler home, has been charged with torture or mutilation of a vertebrate animal, a Level 6 felony, and fraud, a Class A misdemeanor.

Court documents allege Dillenburg removed 21 dogs from Indianapolis Animal Care Services over a 10-day period in April, targeting animals with large financial pledges from donors hoping to prevent them from being euthanized.

The investigation began in May after a shelter volunteer raised concerns about missing dogs and the disappearance of the rescue’s social media accounts.

Investigators focused on a dog named Motley, which had accumulated $925 in public donation pledges. Court records indicate Dillenburg picked up the dog on April 28, the same day it died and was taken for cremation.

Authorities say Dillenburg later told a donor the dog was alive and had an approved adoption lined up, despite records showing it had already died.

According to court documents, investigators obtained a recorded phone conversation in which Dillenburg allegedly admitted to strangling the dog after claiming it had gone after her child.

Dillenburg reportedly told investigators the dog died from pneumonia, but authorities found no records of veterinary treatment or a diagnosis supporting that claim.

Investigators are also working to determine what happened to the other dogs transferred to the rescue. Court documents show the Indianapolis shelter received paperwork for only four of the 21 animals.

Dillenburg claimed a mother dog and her puppies were transferred to a rescue in Michigan, but investigators say she did not provide documentation confirming the transfer.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing as additional people come forward with information.

Dillenburg appeared in court Friday, where she pleaded not guilty. A public defender was appointed, and she was released on her own recognizance.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 5.