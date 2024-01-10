Carroll Middle School teacher accused of hitting student

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A teacher at Carroll Middle School is accused of hitting a student and has been placed on administrative leave.

Superintendent Wayne Barker’s message to middle school families is below:

Dear Carroll Middle School Families,

We are writing to address a matter of utmost importance concerning an allegation of teacher misconduct at Carroll Middle School. The safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities, and we take any concerns related to their welfare very seriously.

As part of our commitment to trust and transparency, we want to communicate openly about our response to this allegation. The teacher in question has been accused of striking a student. Our district has a strict policy against any form of violence towards students. As such, the teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. This step is taken to protect the integrity of the process and to ensure the safety of all students within our school community.

We want to assure you that we are actively investigating this matter to gather all pertinent information and ensure a fair and thorough examination of the incident. We are fully committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment where all students feel respected, valued, and protected. Any behavior that contradicts these principles will be addressed with the utmost urgency and in accordance with our policies and procedures.

We understand that incidents like these can be distressing for parents and students alike. Rest assured that we are actively working to address the situation while respecting the privacy of those involved.

Thank you for your trust in our commitment to the safety and well-being of every student in our school district.

Sincerely,

Wayne Barker

Superintendent

Northwest Allen County Schools