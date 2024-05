FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — If you are a fan of the roller coasters as Cedar Point, brace yourself for a small disappointment. “Top Thrill 2” had just reopened on May 4th, this year, after having been closed since August of 2021. That’s when it was called the “Top Thrill Dragster” and a piece of metal fell off of the coaster, and hit a woman in the head, permanently disabling her.

Cedar Point says on social media that “Top Thrill 2” will face an extended closure for inspection.