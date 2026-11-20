FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne’s holiday season officially kicks off Friday with the return of Christmas on Broadway, and organizers are encouraging families to arrive before 5 p.m. to catch the start of the festivities.

The 22nd annual celebration will begin Friday evening along Broadway near the Shine and Hardin Building, featuring food trucks, a holiday parade, Santa Claus and more.

The parade will travel from Broadway and Creighton to Broadway Plaza, where a 40-foot Colorado blue spruce will be lit at 6 p.m., followed by a fireworks display. The tree features more than 40,000 lights.

This year’s celebration will spotlight Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, which works with students to teach financial literacy, leadership and career-readiness skills. Students from Junior Achievement will take part in the parade and tree-lighting ceremony.

Families can also enjoy rides aboard the Polar Express miniature train, meet Santa and a live reindeer, and enjoy food and beverages from several food trucks.

WOWO’s Penny Pitch will kick off at 3 p.m. Friday, with Casey Hendrickson broadcasting live from Broadway Plaza. Drivers traveling along Broadway will have the opportunity to donate to the fundraiser as they pass the plaza.

Christmas on Broadway is held annually on the Friday before Thanksgiving and serves as one of Fort Wayne’s signature holiday traditions.