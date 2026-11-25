FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Citilink is bringing back its Free Fare Saturdays and holiday shopping shuttle to help Fort Wayne residents get around during the holiday season.

All fixed-route buses and Access paratransit rides will be free on the following Saturdays:

November 28

December 5

December 12

December 19

December 26

Citilink Interim General Manager and CEO Pam Schieber says the program is intended to help take transportation costs off residents’ holiday expenses.

The transit company is also bringing back its holiday shuttle, offering rides to Northcrest Shopping Center and Glenbrook Square Mall.

Unlike Free Fare Saturdays, regular fares will apply to the holiday shuttle. Its schedule includes:

Black Friday: 6:15 a.m. to 9:15 p.m.

6:15 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Fridays beginning December 4: 1:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Saturdays beginning December 5: 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

More information about routes and schedules is available through Citilink.