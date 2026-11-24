FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Citilink is bringing back its Free Fare Saturdays and Holiday Shopping Shuttle to help Fort Wayne residents get around during the holiday shopping season.

With support from 3Rivers Credit Union, rides on all Citilink fixed routes and Access paratransit services will be free on Saturdays Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Citilink Interim General Manager and CEO Pam Schieber says the program helps take transportation costs off people’s holiday budgets while keeping them connected to work, shopping and other activities.

Access riders will still need to schedule trips in advance through the Citilink Access app or by calling 260-264-9571 no later than 5 p.m. the day before their trip.

Citilink is also launching its Holiday Shopping Shuttle, connecting Central Station, Glenbrook Mall and Northcrest Shopping Center. Riders can board at Central Station Bay L, with stops at the Glenbrook Mall food court and Northcrest Shopping Center.

The shuttle begins operating on Black Friday, Nov. 27, with service from six-fifteen in the morning until nine-fifteen in the evening.

Beginning Dec. 4, the shuttle will run Friday afternoons and evenings from one-fifteen until nine-fifteen, along with Saturday service from ten-fifteen in the morning until six-fifteen in the evening.

Regular fares apply to Friday shuttle rides, including Black Friday, while Saturday shuttle rides will be free as part of Free Fare Saturdays.

More information, including holiday shuttle schedules and boarding details, is available at fwcitilink.com.