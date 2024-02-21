City Launches Engage Fort Wayne for Online Community Engagement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Wednesday, February 21, Mayor Tom Henry announced the launch of Engage Fort Wayne, a groundbreaking online platform designed to boost citizen involvement in city projects. The platform offers a convenient space for residents to access project details, share feedback, and actively contribute to decision-making processes.

Engage Fort Wayne currently features projects from Community Development, Parks and Recreation, and Public Works, with plans to expand to other city departments soon. By combining online and in-person activities, the platform aims to make participation easier and more inclusive.

Mayor Henry emphasized the platform’s role in fostering collaboration and inclusivity, stating, “Engage Fort Wayne empowers residents to play a vital role in our city’s development. It’s about giving everyone a voice and ensuring their contributions are valued.”

In addition to multilingual translation and responsive design, Engage Fort Wayne exceeds accessibility standards, ensuring that all residents can participate regardless of language or device.

The launch of Engage Fort Wayne marks a significant step forward in community engagement, inviting residents to visit engage.cityoffortwayne.org and become active participants in shaping the future of their city.