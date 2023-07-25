77.4 F
Fort Wayne
July 25, 2023
Local News

City of Fort Wayne and Salvation Army to offer cooling stations Wednesday-Friday

by WOWO News0

Fort Wayne, Ind. (City of Fort Wayne News Release) – The City of Fort Wayne today announced the lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will serve as a cooling station due to high temperatures and heat indices forecasted to impact our area.

The cooling station will be available from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory is located at 1100 S. Calhoun St. in downtown Fort Wayne.

Services being provided by the City are in addition to the proactive efforts led by The Rescue Mission downtown. The Rescue Mission has an indoor day shelter open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily regardless of outside temperature.

Also, The Salvation Army will serve as a cooling station from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. The Salvation Army is located at 2901 N. Clinton St.

Related posts

Parents, LGBTQ allies clash over school bathroom policy

Darrin Wright

Indiana had record-tying low of 115 workplace deaths in 2015

AP News

Fort Wayne Police ask for community to help identify armed robbery suspect

Heather Starr

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.