City Review Finds Challenges With Alternative Sites as Fort Wayne Moves Forward With Homeless Resource Center Plans

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) The City of Fort Wayne says 333 East Washington Blvd. remains the strongest option for a proposed homeless resource center after reviewing 46 possible locations across the community.

The review comes after Fort Wayne City Council voted in June to delay action on a request to appropriate and pledge funding for the acquisition of the property, asking for additional research into possible alternatives before moving forward.

Mayor Sharon Tucker’s administration began researching potential locations for a homeless resource center in 2025, initially examining five downtown properties. The search expanded as additional locations were suggested by residents, community members, and real estate professionals.

According to city officials, 333 East Washington Blvd. consistently ranked as the best option throughout the process.

The city said all identifiable suggestions were reviewed whenever possible. Officials said 21 of the 46 locations examined came from suggestions made by members of the public.

Some suggestions could not be fully investigated because they lacked enough information. The city cited examples including a recommendation that “a Methodist Church on Putnam is for sale” without an address, which officials were able to identify and review. However, suggestions such as “there are a bunch of empty buildings on Calhoun” could not be evaluated because specific properties were not identified.

City officials presented two evaluation methods for comparing potential sites.

Under the first evaluation method, locations were removed from consideration if they failed to meet key requirements. Those requirements included appropriate zoning, at least 20,000 square feet of building space, room for at least 30 parking spaces, space for an outdoor courtyard, proximity within three miles of downtown, continuous sidewalk access to downtown, and avoiding the need for construction of a new building.

Thirteen locations met all of those baseline requirements and received additional review.

Among the alternatives examined was 1301 South Harrison Street, the current home of Lincoln Financial Group. City officials said the asking price is unknown, renovation costs could be significant, and additional property might need to be acquired for parking and courtyard space.

The former or potential sites also included 140 East Jacobs Avenue, home to Contract Interiors. The city said most of that property is located in Flood Zone AE and environmental reports indicate possible remediation may be required.

The Gateway Shopping Center at 1500 Goshen Avenue was also reviewed. Officials noted the property shares a boundary with numerous homes on Cambridge Boulevard.

Other reviewed locations included 1711 Creighton Avenue, where industrial zoning is adjacent to residentially zoned areas; 200 East Superior Street, a more than 100,000-square-foot building listed for $2.95 million; and 2021 Broadway Avenue, home to George’s International Market, which officials said serves as the primary grocery store for nearby neighborhoods.

The city also examined 205 Murray Street, currently occupied by Jensen Cabinet, and 300 East Washington Boulevard, the Grand Marquis assisted living facility.

Officials noted 413 East Jefferson Boulevard, the current home of Matthew 25, is another possible location, but the organization plans to move within the next several years and is asking $3 million for the building.

505 East Washington Boulevard, the current home of Kreig DeVault, was also considered. The building is under lease through 2027, with an asking price of $3.6 million.

Additional locations included 525 Hayden Street, home to TRAA, and 525 Tecumseh Street, a brownfield property that officials said would require significant environmental remediation.

The city said many of the alternative locations create challenges because existing organizations or businesses would need to relocate before a homeless resource center could open.

Officials said that process could delay the project timeline.

The second evaluation method ranked locations by counting how many criteria each property failed to meet. The city added two additional considerations: whether a location was within 500 feet or 1,000 feet of residential property.

Under that evaluation, no location scored perfectly.

Five locations missed only one criterion, while 12 locations missed two criteria.

333 East Washington Boulevard missed two criteria because it is within 500 feet and 1,000 feet of residential properties. City officials said testing has identified underground tanks beneath the parking lot, but additional testing is underway and there is reason to believe conditions are stable.

Despite those concerns, officials said 333 East Washington Boulevard remains the preferred location because it avoids many of the challenges identified at other sites.

The city also said it already has site control of the property, meaning a purchase agreement has been signed between the city and the seller.

Officials said the five locations that technically scored better than 333 East Washington Boulevard still presented major obstacles, including the need to relocate existing businesses, wait for those organizations to find new facilities, delay renovations, and potentially eliminate needed downtown housing options.

The city said other locations with similar scores faced issues including environmental cleanup, being outside Fort Wayne, proximity to residential neighborhoods, or requiring construction of a new building.

One potential location has also been sold since the review process began.

Fort Wayne City Council voted 5-3 on June 9 to hold the funding request while additional information was gathered. The city’s latest review is intended to provide council members with a broader comparison of available sites before further action is taken.

City officials continue to argue that 333 East Washington Blvd. offers the best balance of location, available space, access, and readiness for a future homeless resource center.