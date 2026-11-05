Clothes for Joes opening new Fort Wayne veteran center on Veterans Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans and their spouses is preparing to open the doors of its new Veteran Service Center on Veterans Day.

Clothes for Joes will host a public grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 11, at its new location at 2610 E. Washington Blvd.

Doors will open at noon, with the formal ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. A short reception will follow, with the event concluding at 1:30 p.m.

The new center marks a new chapter for Clothes for Joes, which provides veterans and their spouses with clothing, essential items and connections to resources they may need.

Organizers say the grand opening is an opportunity for the community to recognize the volunteers, donors, supporters and partner organizations who helped make the new location possible.

The event is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend.

Regular service hours at the new center will begin Thursday, November 12. Hours will be:

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The organization’s former Calhoun Street location is now closed.

Clothes for Joes operates under the motto, “A Hand Up, Not a Hand Out,“ with a mission centered on dignity, service and community support.

For more information, visit the Clothes for Joes organization or email communications@clothesforjoes.org.

Grand Opening Details: