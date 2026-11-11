Clothes for Joes opens new Veteran Service Center in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A nonprofit serving veterans in northeast Indiana has opened a new facility in Fort Wayne, offering additional resources and services to those in need.

Clothes for Joes Veteran Service Center opened Wednesday at 2610 E. Washington Blvd.

Since 2015, the organization has provided northeast Indiana veterans with clothing, personal hygiene products and other resources under its motto, “A Hand Up, Not a Hand Out.”

According to WANE 15, the new facility expands the services available to veterans, including access to showers, clothing and laundry machines.

Clothes for Joes provides assistance to veterans who need help with basic necessities and other resources.

More information about the organization and its services is available at Clothes for Joes.