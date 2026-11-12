Comedian John Crist announces Fort Wayne show at Embassy Theatre in 2027

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Comedian John Crist is bringing his stand-up comedy tour back to Fort Wayne next spring, with a performance scheduled at the Embassy Theatre on April 2, 2027.

The show is part of an extension of his “John Crist Live! Tour,” which features his signature clean humor centered on family, growing up in church, Southern culture and pop culture.

Crist has built a large following through his stand-up performances, social media sketches and podcast, “Net Positive,” which has featured guests including Dave Ramsey, Tim Tebow and fellow comedian Matt Rife.

He is also known for creating “Springfield First,” a satirical social media series focused on church culture.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 13, at 10 a.m., following a presale for Embassy members on Thursday.

Prices range from $39.75 to $59.75, plus fees, with VIP packages available for $159.75.

Tickets can be purchased through the Embassy Theatre’s STAR Bank box office or Ticketmaster.

Crist has previously performed at the Embassy Theatre, making the upcoming show a return appearance at the downtown Fort Wayne venue.