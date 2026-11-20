FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Community Harvest Food Bank says this year’s Turkey Rally raised nearly $27,000 and collected more than 800 turkeys, hams and chickens to help families across northeast Indiana celebrate Thanksgiving.

The annual fundraiser helps provide holiday meals to families facing food insecurity throughout the food bank’s service area.

Community Harvest President Carmen Cumberland says about 102,000 people in the organization’s service area are currently experiencing food insecurity.

Cumberland says the need remains significant as families prepare for the holiday season.

Community Harvest Food Bank works to provide food and other resources to individuals and families throughout the region. Those interested in donating or seeking assistance can find more information through the organization’s website.