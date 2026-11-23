FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana is receiving $10,000 to help provide holiday food vouchers to families dealing with medical crises.

MidWest America Federal Credit Union is providing the funding through its Making Spirits Bright program, marking the third consecutive year the credit union has sponsored the vouchers.

Community Harvest says the vouchers are distributed through six nonprofit partners, including Cancer Services, League for the Blind & Disabled, Parkview Cancer Institute, Parkview Community, Parkview Hospice and Positive Resource Connection.

Families receiving the vouchers can get up to 50 pounds of food from the Community Cupboard Food Pantry, including produce, bread, dairy products, when available, and government commodity foods.

Community Harvest President and CEO Carmen Cumberland says the assistance can help families focus on a loved one’s health rather than worrying about putting food on the table during the holidays.

MidWest America Federal Credit Union President and CEO Dave Shadburne says the program is intended to give families the ability to make their own food choices and celebrate holiday traditions.

MidWest America provides the funding for the vouchers, while the participating nonprofit organizations handle their distribution.

Community Harvest Food Bank says it distributed nearly 12 million pounds of food to more than 99,000 unique individuals last year across nine counties in Northeast Indiana.

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