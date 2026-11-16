FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana is receiving $195,400 in state funding to help provide food to Hoosiers facing food insecurity.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture and Feeding Indiana’s Hungry announced the funding Monday as part of a $2 million allocation to the state’s 11 Feeding America affiliate food banks that together provide resources for all 92 Indiana counties.

The money was approved by the Indiana General Assembly as part of the state’s biennial budget. Distribution amounts were based on county poverty and unemployment levels through The Emergency Food Assistance Program’s fair-share formula.

According to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, more than 1.097 million Hoosiers experienced food insecurity in 2024, including one in five children.

Community Harvest plans to use the funding to purchase fresh, nutritious food from Indiana farmers and producers while helping more families access healthy food options.

Collectively, the food banks committed to spending more than 80% of the state funding on nutritious food purchases, using Indiana sources when possible. The remaining funds will support transportation, warehousing, logistics and other operating expenses.

Community Harvest was among the recipients of the funding, with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana receiving the largest allocation at $649,000. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana received $221,600.

The funding is intended to support food distribution efforts across the state and strengthen access to nutritious food for families in need.