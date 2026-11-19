CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WOWO) — Congressman Marlin Stutzman is criticizing members of the Smith-Green Community Schools Board following comments made during a hot-mic incident, saying elected officials have a responsibility to treat one another and the people they represent with respect.

Stutzman sent a letter to the school board addressing the controversy, calling the comments unacceptable and urging board members to take responsibility for their conduct.

During an interview Thursday on Fort Wayne’s Morning News, Stutzman told Kayla Blakeslee that he was particularly disturbed by comments directed at a fellow board member.

One remark reportedly involved a board member saying they would be willing to post on social media that the other board member’s husband was a pedophile.

Stutzman said the comments demonstrated a level of hostility that should not be acceptable among elected officials.

“When I saw those comments and the way they were treating a fellow board member on a hot mic, I was just so disgusted by it,” Stutzman said.

He added that the school board should apologize to the board member who was targeted.

Stutzman said he was in Washington, D.C., when the board meeting took place, so a member of his staff read his letter. According to reports he received, he said no apology was offered.

He argued that the controversy goes beyond one school board, raising broader questions about accountability and how elected officials treat their colleagues and constituents.

Stutzman says elected officials must be held accountable

Stutzman said he believes some public officials become comfortable in their positions and begin to feel they are no longer accountable to voters.

He pointed to examples of local officials who have served for decades and, in his view, operate without sufficient oversight.

He said elections remain an important way for voters to hold public officials accountable.

Stutzman also emphasized that laws alone cannot guarantee good government.

“We can have every law on the books, but if we don’t have people of character and integrity to uphold those laws, or prosecutors to enforce the law, the laws don’t matter,” he said.

Congressman addresses technology outages and blackout rumors

Blakeslee also asked Stutzman about recent disruptions involving Microsoft, Gmail, banks, the FAA and reports of communication problems involving the National Security Agency.

The disruptions have fueled online speculation about a possible nationwide 90-day blackout, with some people reportedly stockpiling supplies and keeping cash on hand.

Stutzman said Americans should take reasonable precautions but also need reliable information about what caused the disruptions.

He described experiencing problems with his own Outlook email and said his wife, Christy, was affected by the airline disruptions while traveling through Nashville.

Stutzman said the FAA issues may have involved older software failing as newer technology was being installed, although he emphasized the need for more answers.

He also warned that foreign adversaries continue to target American systems through cyberattacks.

“We need to get real answers and give the American people confidence that everything is okay,” Stutzman said.

Stutzman questions origin of 90-day blackout warnings

Asked where the 90-day blackout warnings originated, Stutzman suggested they may have grown out of information about a scheduled national emergency alert or test.

He cautioned that some people may have exaggerated the significance of that announcement online.

Stutzman said government officials need to communicate clearly when disruptions or emergency tests occur so the public understands what is happening.

Asked whether he and his wife were stockpiling supplies, Stutzman joked that their farm and its cows might serve as their backup supply.

He said they are not stockpiling but do make sure they are prepared for ordinary emergencies, such as a power outage.

Stutzman said planning ahead is important, particularly when it comes to neighbors helping one another during an emergency.

He is expected to return to Fort Wayne’s Morning News in two weeks following the Thanksgiving holiday.