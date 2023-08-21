August 21, 2023
Cooling stations to be offered Wednesday and Thursday

(Photo Supplied / City of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (City of Fort Wayne) – The City of Fort Wayne today announced cooling stations will be open Wednesday and Thursday due to high temperatures and heat indices forecasted to impact our area.

-The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

-Weisser Park Youth Center, 802 Eckart St., from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Services being provided by the City are in addition to the proactive efforts led by The Rescue Mission downtown. The Rescue Mission has an indoor day shelter open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily regardless of outside temperature.

