November 5, 2026
Local News

Coroner identifies man killed in police-action shooting on Fort Wayne’s south side

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified a 62-year-old man who died in a police-action shooting in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Barry Lynn Martin of Fort Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene after Three Rivers Ambulance Authority responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Elmdale Drive.

An autopsy determined Martin died from multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner’s office classified the manner of death as a homicide-police action shooting. His legal next of kin have been notified.

Martin’s death marks the 28th homicide in Allen County in 2026, according to the coroner’s office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and Allen County Coroner’s Office.

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