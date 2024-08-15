August 15, 2024
Local News

Coroner IDs 6-year-old boy who darted in front of car

by Derek Decker0

UPDATE: The Allen County Coroner has identified the boy as 6-year-old Christopher Menjivar.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A young boy is dead after he darted in front of a car Tuesday evening on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the incident just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Abbott St. and Pontiac St.

According to witness accounts, the child ran out in front of the vehicle, causing the accident. Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation and there were no apparent signs of impairment. Speed also does not appear to be a factor.

After being struck, the child was rendered aid and transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later died.

This incident remains under investigation.

