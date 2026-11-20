FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The death of a 14-year-old Fort Wayne girl has been ruled a homicide following an investigation involving local, federal and international law enforcement agencies.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office announced Friday that Brynlee Jo Stempa’s death was ruled a homicide. She died Oct. 1 at a home in the 8500 block of Fiesta Way in Fort Wayne.

Following an autopsy, toxicology analysis and review of investigative and digital evidence, the coroner’s office determined Stempa’s death was the result of actions orchestrated and compelled through severe psychological manipulation and extortion by an outside actor.

The investigation included evidence provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and international law enforcement partners.

The coroner’s office says the homicide ruling reflects its determination that Stempa’s death resulted from the intentional, coercive or culpable actions of another person.

Further questions about the criminal investigation, potential charges and enforcement efforts are being directed to the Fort Wayne Police Department and the FBI.

Stempa is the 30th homicide recorded in Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2026, according to the coroner’s office.