Court documents reveal details of major drug investigation and warrant operation in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — New court documents are shedding light on a large-scale drug investigation that led to a series of arrests and nearly 20 search warrants being served across Fort Wayne and Allen County Tuesday.

WANE 15 reports that local, state and federal authorities took part in the operation, which included teams from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s activity log showed warrants were served at multiple locations between 5:53 and 6:34 a.m. Nov. 3, with addresses spanning all four quadrants of the city.

According to court documents reviewed by WANE 15, investigators with the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police conducted multiple controlled cocaine purchases from Jermaine Norris between October 2025 and June 2026.

Norris is described in the documents as a large-scale cocaine trafficker in Fort Wayne. A confidential informant purchased a total of 1.53 pounds of cocaine during the investigation.

Authorities also searched a home owned by Norris in the 4600 block of Hammock Drive in Huntertown. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Thursday that Norris shot himself during the operation. He is expected to survive. No charges had been filed against him as of the latest report, and the Drug Enforcement Administration is leading the drug investigation.

Court documents detail alleged drug transactions

WANE 15 reports that court documents identify 11 individuals connected to the investigation and detail alleged cocaine transactions, search warrant findings and criminal charges.

Among those identified:

Willie Arrington, 59: Investigators allege he purchased approximately 365 to 394 grams of cocaine from Norris between August and October 2026. Authorities reportedly found cocaine and drug paraphernalia during a search of his Fort Wayne home. He faces conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine and dealing in cocaine charges.

Investigators allege he purchased approximately 365 to 394 grams of cocaine from Norris between August and October 2026. Authorities reportedly found cocaine and drug paraphernalia during a search of his Fort Wayne home. He faces conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine and dealing in cocaine charges. Henry Bryant, 66: Court documents describe alleged cocaine transactions with Norris. A search of his home reportedly uncovered approximately 115 grams of cocaine, 18.9 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and three firearms. He faces charges including conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine, dealing in cocaine, dealing in a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Court documents describe alleged cocaine transactions with Norris. A search of his home reportedly uncovered approximately 115 grams of cocaine, 18.9 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and three firearms. He faces charges including conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine, dealing in cocaine, dealing in a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Simone Bryant, 68: Investigators allege she obtained approximately 3.5 grams of cocaine from Norris. Authorities reportedly recovered cocaine and a firearm during a search of her home. She faces conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine and dealing in cocaine charges.

Investigators allege she obtained approximately 3.5 grams of cocaine from Norris. Authorities reportedly recovered cocaine and a firearm during a search of her home. She faces conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine and dealing in cocaine charges. Newell Cooper, 43: Court documents allege he obtained approximately four ounces of cocaine from Norris. During a search, authorities reportedly found cocaine and a firearm. Cooper faces conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine, dealing in cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm charges.

Court documents allege he obtained approximately four ounces of cocaine from Norris. During a search, authorities reportedly found cocaine and a firearm. Cooper faces conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine, dealing in cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm charges. Sanders Davis, 59: Investigators allege he obtained approximately 45.5 grams of powder and crack cocaine. He faces conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine and possession of cocaine charges.

Investigators allege he obtained approximately 45.5 grams of powder and crack cocaine. He faces conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine and possession of cocaine charges. Elliot Diaz, 51: Court documents allege he obtained approximately 56 grams of cocaine. A rifle was reportedly found during a search. He faces conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon charges.

Court documents allege he obtained approximately 56 grams of cocaine. A rifle was reportedly found during a search. He faces conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon charges. Aritha Harvey, 61: Investigators allege she obtained approximately nine ounces of cocaine from Norris. Authorities reportedly found cocaine during a search of her home. She faces conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine and possession of cocaine charges.

Investigators allege she obtained approximately nine ounces of cocaine from Norris. Authorities reportedly found cocaine during a search of her home. She faces conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine and possession of cocaine charges. Odean Macon, 64: Authorities reportedly recovered fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone during a search of her home, along with multiple cellphones. She faces charges of possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of a narcotic drug.

Authorities reportedly recovered fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone during a search of her home, along with multiple cellphones. She faces charges of possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of a narcotic drug. Marque Weeks, 51: Investigators allege he obtained approximately three ounces of cocaine from Norris. A search of his home reportedly uncovered marijuana and pills that tested positive for methamphetamine. He faces conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine and possession of methamphetamine charges.

Investigators allege he obtained approximately three ounces of cocaine from Norris. A search of his home reportedly uncovered marijuana and pills that tested positive for methamphetamine. He faces conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine and possession of methamphetamine charges. Dujuane Woods, 36: Court documents allege he obtained approximately 21 grams of cocaine from Norris. He faces conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine charges.

Court documents allege he obtained approximately 21 grams of cocaine from Norris. He faces conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine charges. Darreise McCarter, 37: Investigators allege he helped Norris’ supplier store, transport and distribute cocaine. His arrest warrant remains active. He is charged with conspiracy to commit dealing in cocaine.

The charges and allegations are detailed in court documents and have not been proven in court.

WANE 15’s report also notes that authorities seized approximately three kilograms of cocaine from a van leaving the home of alleged supplier Samuel Calmes on Oct. 6.

The investigation is being led by the DEA, with assistance from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.