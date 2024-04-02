Crash on Covington Road Causes Power Outage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash along Covington Road that led to a temporary power outage for hundreds of nearby residents.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Covington Road, near Greenlawn Memorial Park. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, a SUV lost control, striking a power pole before veering into a nearby ditch. The driver emerged from the accident unscathed.

The impact of the crash resulted in downed power lines, leaving approximately 1,627 people without electricity in the vicinity, as reported by the Indiana Michigan Power website. Power was restored to the affected areas by 4:30 p.m.