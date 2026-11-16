(WOWO) — Customers across the country are reporting problems accessing online banking services at several of the nation’s largest financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

Reports of service disruptions began Monday morning, November 16, with complaints increasing throughout the day, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks user-reported service outages.

Other financial institutions experiencing increased reports include U.S. Bank, Capital One and Truist. Customers have also reported difficulties using Zelle, the popular digital money-transfer service.

JPMorgan Chase has acknowledged a technical problem affecting some of its services. A company spokesperson said the issue is not related to a cyberattack.

“Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” the spokesperson said.

Chase added that it is working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

Some customers attempting to access Chase’s online banking services received a notification stating that certain services were temporarily unavailable and asking them to try again later.

As of approximately 2 p.m. Eastern time Monday, nearly 4,800 users had reported problems with Chase on Downdetector, the highest number among the banks being tracked.

The disruptions come just days after a major Microsoft service outage affected Outlook and Teams, disrupting businesses, government operations and individual users around the world. Microsoft said that outage was caused by a technical issue and was not the result of a cyberattack.

It remains unclear whether the reported banking problems are connected to one another or to the recent technology disruptions.

Customers experiencing difficulties are encouraged to check their bank’s official website or mobile application for updates and contact their financial institution directly if they need assistance accessing their accounts.

This is a developing story. WOWO will provide updates as more information becomes available.