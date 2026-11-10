CVS Health plans to split pharmacy and health care businesses by 2028

CVS Health plans to separate its retail pharmacy operations from its health insurance and pharmacy benefit management businesses, a move that could raise questions about whether consumers will see changes in prescription costs.

The company announced Nov. 4 that it intends to create two independent, publicly traded companies. The separation is expected to be completed in the first half of 2028, pending required approvals and other conditions.

One company, which will retain the CVS Health name in the interim, will include Aetna, pharmacy benefit manager CVS Caremark, CVS Specialty, Oak Street Health and Signify Health.

The second company, CVS Pharmacy, will include approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, mail-order pharmacy services, MinuteClinic and the Health100 technology services business.

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, negotiate drug prices and help determine prescription coverage and pharmacy benefits. CVS Caremark is one of the businesses that will remain with Aetna under the proposed structure.

CVS says the separation will allow each company to focus on its own business and improve affordability, access and the health care experience. The company also says customers and patients will continue receiving their medications, care and benefits without interruption while the separation process moves forward.

But whether the restructuring will lead to lower prescription prices or insurance costs for consumers remains an open question.

Paul Pruitt, co-founder of SHARx, a prescription drug procurement management company that partners with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, says the key issue is whether the corporate restructuring produces actual savings for patients.

Pruitt is raising questions about whether keeping Aetna and CVS Caremark together will meaningfully change the financial relationships that influence drug pricing and coverage decisions.

The announcement comes amid broader scrutiny of consolidation in the health care industry. CVS has said the planned separation is part of its strategy to create two more focused companies.

The separation is not expected to be completed until 2028. Until then, CVS Health says it will continue operating as it does today.