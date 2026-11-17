COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio’s growing appeal as a destination for data centers is facing a new test after voters across the state overwhelmingly rejected local development proposals, prompting industry representatives to question whether the state will remain competitive for future projects.

Ohio had more data center-related questions on the November 3 ballot than any other state, with 21 local issues. None of the proposals involving major data center developments received voter approval, and ballot measures seeking outright bans were among the most common.

The results have prompted the data center industry to reassess its approach to Ohio, with one industry representative acknowledging that the election has raised serious questions about the state’s attractiveness for future investment.

“I think there are a lot of questions about Ohio’s attractiveness for the industry moving forward, just to be perfectly honest,” said Brad Tietz, Midwest director of government affairs for the Data Center Coalition. “And that’s what we hear from our members and from the industry.”

Tietz said the industry has lessons to learn from the election results and needs to do more to establish relationships with communities before proposing large developments.

“We clearly need to keep working on building trust with the communities, especially before we build,” Tietz said. “I think we need to keep working on the transparency side of things so communities actually know what these projects are, what they are not.”

The opposition to data centers has centered on several concerns, including potential pollution, land consumption, increased electricity and water use, and unanswered questions about the long-term effects of living near large facilities.

Of the 21 local issues on Ohio’s ballot, 11 involved proposed data center bans, including three in central Ohio. Those bans passed with an average of approximately 73% voter support.

The results indicate that opposition extends beyond individual development proposals, with communities also considering whether to prevent data center construction altogether.

Industry representatives say those concerns need to be addressed, but they argue that data centers vary considerably in size and can be designed with greater flexibility to accommodate local conditions.

Tietz said companies are already working to address questions involving utility consumption and argued that data centers use less water than many other types of industrial operations.

He also encouraged Ohio residents to consider the economic contributions associated with the industry, pointing to figures released this week by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber reported that data centers contributed approximately $9.1 billion to Ohio’s economy and supported 69,600 jobs in 2025, including construction employment.

The organization also said that for every $100 in property taxes paid by data centers, approximately $96.50 remains in the local community.

Those economic arguments come as Ohio continues promoting itself as a destination for major business investment.

CNBC selected Ohio as its top state for business in 2026, citing infrastructure, access, available development sites and electrical power among the state’s advantages. The network also identified the state’s attractiveness to data centers while acknowledging the controversy surrounding the industry.

However, the election results suggest that economic development arguments have not persuaded many communities to accept large data center projects.

Residents have repeatedly raised concerns about the potential effects of living near facilities that can require substantial amounts of electricity and land. Some have also questioned whether enough research has been conducted into the long-term environmental and community impacts.

The political debate is expected to continue under Governor-elect Amy Acton, who has proposed a conditional moratorium on data center development.

Acton’s proposal would allow projects to move forward only if they agree to meet a series of state requirements.

Those proposed guardrails include requiring data centers to cover 100% of their utility costs, provide good-paying union jobs and limit construction to previously developed sites with job loss.

The proposal would make future development dependent on meeting specific conditions rather than allowing projects to proceed without additional requirements.

Tietz said he has heard from representatives in other states dealing with similar resistance to data center development. He suggested Ohio could become either a cautionary example or a model for how states and the industry work through community concerns.

He expressed concern that the restrictions being considered in Ohio could go further than measures adopted elsewhere.

Tietz also urged municipalities to reconsider outright bans, arguing that communities could lose opportunities for economic development by eliminating the possibility of future projects.

“You’re limiting yourself,” Tietz said. “You’re taking yourself or you’re taking your community out of the having the ability to compete for these projects.”

Ohio lawmakers have indicated they are willing to pursue compromises as the state works through the growing disagreement between data center developers and local communities.

But the election results present a significant challenge for an industry that has increasingly viewed Ohio as an attractive location for expansion.

With 11 local data center bans passing by an average margin of approximately 73%, industry representatives now face the task of convincing residents that future projects can deliver economic benefits without placing unacceptable demands on local infrastructure, utilities and surrounding communities.

For Ohio, the debate now centers on whether additional safeguards and greater transparency can create room for future development, or whether local opposition will continue to restrict where data centers can be built.