DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman died after being run over by farm equipment while working in a field with her husband in rural Adams County Wednesday morning.

According to the incident information provided, the accident happened around 11:20 a.m. November 18.

Don Hockemeyer of rural Decatur was operating a large tractor pulling farm equipment while working in a field. After turning around and stopping briefly, Hockemeyer began traveling westbound, unaware that his wife, Cathleen Hockemeyer, had arrived to bring him lunch.

As he resumed working, the disk and equipment being pulled by the tractor knocked Cathleen to the ground and ran over her.

Hockemeyer was unaware of what had happened until he reached the west side of the field, turned around and began traveling east. He then saw his wife lying in the field and called 911.

Cathleen Hockemeyer was taken by ambulance to a Fort Wayne hospital, where she died from her injuries.