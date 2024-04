DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A bridge project in Defiance County is set to close the Ohio 15 bridge over the Tiffin River for three months.

The Crescent-News reports that county commissioners discussed the topic at their Monday meeting.

The bridge is located just west of Defiance near Brunersburg and will close in May as crews work to replace the deck.

It’s on an important route, as many access Defiance that way from the west.