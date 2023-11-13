Defiance Hosting Incentive Program for Downtown Businesses

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO) – The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau is again announcing a holiday incentive program to encourage shoppers to visit small businesses within downtown Defiance.

This will be the fourth year for the program, and the DDVB expects continued program growth and community support. The Shop Downtown Defiance program is titled, “Think Local. Spend Local. Be Rewarded!”

The event runs through Sunday, Dec. 10. Downtown Defiance gift certificates will be awarded to shoppers who save their receipts.

Gift certificates will be awarded by the DDVB in the following tiers:

• spend $50-$100, receive a $10 gift certificate.

• spend $101-$250, receive a $15 gift certificate.

• spend $251-$500, receive a $25 gift certificate.

• spend $501-$750, receive a $50 gift certificate.

• spend $751-$1000, receive a $75 gift certificate.

• spend $1,001 or more, receive a $100 gift certificate.

In 2020, this program was launched to promote small, locally owned retail businesses and restaurants as holiday shopping began. From 2020-2022, the average of the receipts submitted totaled $61,000, and the average of downtown gift certificates written back to the community equaled $3,875, according to the DDVB.

More information on the holiday incentive program, a full listing of downtown Defiance businesses, and more can be found at visitdefianceohio.com.