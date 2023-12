AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – A DeKalb County man was arrested on a host of charges Thursday in Auburn.

Just before 8:45 am, 54-year-old Craig Cobbs was arrested following an investigation from a cyber tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Craig was transported to the DeKalb County Jail where he has been initially charged with child molesting, child exploitation, possession of child pornography, possession of methamphetamine and bestiality.