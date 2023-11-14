DeKalb County Prosecutor says ISP is investigating Garrett PD

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at 21Alive are reporting the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney said his office would not file new criminal cases brought forth by the Garrett Police Department.

The DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office sent a letter to city officials on Oct. 13 saying the office would not be filing any new criminal cases that are being investigated by any member of the department.

Prosecuting attorney Neal Blythe went on to say he is “extremely concerned” about the safety of Garrett citizens and that ISP has opened an ongoing investigation “into the conduct of several officers” of the department.