Democrat James Talarico flips Texas Senate seat in major upset for Republicans

AUSTIN, Texas (WOWO) — Democrat James Talarico is projected to win Texas’ U.S. Senate race, defeating Republican Ken Paxton and delivering a historic victory for Democrats in a longtime Republican stronghold.

According to our partners in news at WANE-15, Talarico’s victory marks the first time a Democrat has won a U.S. Senate race in Texas since 1988. The result also represents a political setback for President Donald Trump, who endorsed Paxton over incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn during the GOP primary.

Talarico, a 37-year-old state lawmaker, former public school teacher and Presbyterian seminarian, campaigned on a message of unity, faith and economic opportunity. His campaign raised approximately $64 million during the third quarter of the year, compared to Paxton’s $18 million.

The race became one of the most expensive Senate contests of the election cycle, attracting significant spending from national political groups and billionaire Elon Musk, who contributed heavily to a super PAC supporting Paxton.

Paxton, Texas’ attorney general, faced criticism over past controversies, including a 2023 impeachment proceeding in which he was ultimately acquitted.

Talarico also received support from several prominent Republicans who declined to back Paxton, including Neil Bush, the brother of former President George W. Bush.

The victory gives Democrats a significant gain in their effort to secure control of the U.S. Senate and ends decades of Republican dominance in Texas Senate elections.