Dense Fog Advisory extended through Thursday evening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Dense Fog Advisory has been extended for most of the WOWO listening area until 10 p.m. Thursday.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.