January 25, 2024
Local News

Dense Fog Advisory extended through Thursday evening

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Dense Fog Advisory has been extended for most of the WOWO listening area until 10 p.m. Thursday.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and
  northwest Ohio.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

