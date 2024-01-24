Dense Fog Advisory extended through Thursday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Dense Fog Advisory has been extended for much of the WOWO listening area until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Allen County is included in the advisory as well as northern and eastern parts of the area.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility is highly variable over the advisory area. Pockets of low visibility persist and will remain in place into Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.