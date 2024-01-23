Dense Fog Advisory in effect through Wednesday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Dense Fog Advisory is now in effect for most of the WOWO listening area until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog expected to develop quickly this evening and persist through Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.