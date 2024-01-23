January 23, 2024
Local News

Dense Fog Advisory in effect through Wednesday morning

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Dense Fog Advisory is now in effect for most of the WOWO listening area until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog expected to develop quickly this
  evening and persist through Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Related posts

Allen County United Way to Award $40,000 in Paths to QUALITY Grants

Darrin Wright

India Man Extradited to Indiana for 24 Year Old Steuben County Homicide

WOWO News

WaterFurnace Presents USO of Indiana with $25,000 check

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.