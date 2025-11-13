Deputy Fatally Struck During Highway Assistance Near Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Ind. (WOWO) — A Delaware County sheriff’s deputy was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash on Interstate 69 near Yorktown.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy had stopped to assist a driver on the side of the interstate when a northbound semi-truck struck the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-69 near mile marker 247. Emergency crews responded around the early morning hours, and officials confirmed the deputy died at the scene.

The northbound lanes of I-69 remained closed for several hours as investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash. The sheriff’s office has not yet released the deputy’s name pending notification of family.

Authorities have not said whether the driver of the semi was injured or will face any charges. The investigation is ongoing.