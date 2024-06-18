June 18, 2024
Local News

Detroit fentanyl dealer sentenced to 15 years

by Derek Decker0
"Courtroom Gavel" by Joe Gratz, public domain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Detroit man who dealt fentanyl and other drugs in Fort Wayne last decade has been sentenced to 15 years in a federal prison.

According to documents in the case, 32-year-old Vorheese Zanders, Jr. and his fellow drug traffickers came from Detroit to Fort Wayne where they distributed drugs throughout 2017 and 2018.

Zanders supplied the fentanyl and the group dealt drugs from several Fort Wayne hotels and residences, while commonly armed with guns.

Zanders pleaded guilty to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

His sentence will be followed by four years of supervised release.

Related posts

Fort Wayne man arrested on multiple child molesting and sexual misconduct charges

Saige Driver

USPS dedicates Purple Heart Medal Forever Stamp 2019

Heather Starr

Lutheran, ex-CEO settle lawsuit

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.