Detroit fentanyl dealer sentenced to 15 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Detroit man who dealt fentanyl and other drugs in Fort Wayne last decade has been sentenced to 15 years in a federal prison.

According to documents in the case, 32-year-old Vorheese Zanders, Jr. and his fellow drug traffickers came from Detroit to Fort Wayne where they distributed drugs throughout 2017 and 2018.

Zanders supplied the fentanyl and the group dealt drugs from several Fort Wayne hotels and residences, while commonly armed with guns.

Zanders pleaded guilty to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

His sentence will be followed by four years of supervised release.